Colts place Julian Blackmon on non-football injury list

Getty Images

Safety Julian Blackmon‘s first NFL training camp will start with a stint on the Colts’ non-football injury list.

The team announced the move on Monday afternoon. Blackmon won’t be able to practice until he comes off the list, but is eligible to be activated at any time.

Blackmon tore his ACL while playing for Utah in last year’s Pac-12 title game. That didn’t stop Colts General Manager Chris Ballard from taking Blackmon in the third round in April.

“Really, it came more down to I didn’t want to lose him. I didn’t want to lose him behind us. We thought there was a chance he would be there in the third. We were worried that he wouldn’t be there in the fourth,” Ballard said, via the team’s website. “He’s got the ACL injury, we know that he won’t be ready probably until late August, early September, which means that he might not even really help us until October.”

Blackmon had 60 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and four interceptions during his final college season.