Colts place Malik Henry, Jackson Porter on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Colts placed receiver Malik Henry and cornerback Jackson Porter on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Colts veterans are scheduled to report to training camp for their first COVID-19 test Tuesday.

Henry, 23, was an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia in 2019, signing with the 49ers. He joined the Colts’ practice squad Dec. 3.

He signed a futures contract with the team shortly after the end of the 2019 season.

Porter, 25, has spent time with the Ravens and Packers. He signed with the Colts’ practice squad last season and then signed a futures contract after the season.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who is quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required immediately to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clubs are not allowed to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.