COVID-19 outbreak cancels Miami Marlins’ home opener

Posted by Mike Florio on July 27, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
Getty Images

As the NFL monitors the experiences of other sports in a pandemic, when it comes to baseball the NFL may want to look away.

The Miami Marlins have canceled tonight’s home opener against the Orioles, because the Marlins remain in Philadelphia while dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Philadelphia presumably would like them to leave, now.)

Via Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, eight more players and two staff members have tested positive, pushing the total number of Marlins cases to 14.

Given that the Marlins just completed a series against the Phillies, it now becomes important to monitor Philadelphia players and staff.

This is obviously troubling news for the NFL. Although the NFL’s individual teams will be erecting de facto bubbles until it’s time to start the regular season (just like baseball did), the sheer number of players and coaches and the nature of football makes it foolish to think there won’t be issues.

Hopefully, there won’t be. Hopefully, the Marlins will determine how their outbreak happened, and the NFL learn from it.

For now, though, it would be foolish to say that the NFL shouldn’t be very concerned about what’s happening to the Marlins.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “COVID-19 outbreak cancels Miami Marlins’ home opener

  1. Lucky for the, NFL, theyy don’t play games every day like the MLB. Limiting each team to one game per week will allow better safety protocols. In addition to their weekly tests, players/coaches/staff should get tested when they get to the stadium before each game, and not be allowed inside until they are cleared.

  2. And this is exactly why I would put chances of either MLB or the NFL actually completing a season at less than 10 percent.

    The NBA and NHL have a much better shot with their “bubble” set ups.

    And college football? Yeah – that’s a rhetorical question – like it or not, we all know the answer.

  3. Good luck with this fiasco. It will not work. The NFL never should have released a schedule, just wait until the vaccine is out, get every player a shot and then start playing. If that was not until December or January, then it would have been cold in Buffalo.

  5. The Yankees should not go to Philly tonight, the visitors clubhouse is not a safe place right now.

  11. Really hoping they cancel the season so I don’t have to see Brady suit up for the Bucs..

  12. This causes a chain reaction of problems: Marlins get it, did the get it in Miami or in Philly? Because it can take days to get symptoms (if you even get them). Ok so now the phillies players and staff need to be monitored. What about the umpires? Ball boys. Oh and MLB is playing a super condensed season so the Yankees are coming to Philly today to play for 2 games. Do THEY want to be there!?? Meanwhile the Orioles are supposed to play in Miami for the next few days. Those game(s) get cancelled? Or played with backup players? If you’re cancelling multiple games now you’ve got 4 teams schedules affected (NYY, Phils, Os, Marlins)

    Chain reactions everywhere. Are there backup Umpires? I know I read a week or two ago that I think 7-8 of them dropped out of the restart?

  15. The Miami Baseball team might not be done yet. Best for everyone to lockdown in Philly for 2 weeks. Protect everyone. Jeter will foot the necessary bill.

  16. Games getting canceled just a few days into the season . . . view your future, NFL, whether ya like it or not.

  17. The NY A Baseball team should refuse to play the Phillies tonoght. The Miami Baseball team just played Philly yesterday as their cases jumped.

  18. The other thing is, how do you get the players home from Philadelphia? Do you take a covid plane with all infected only, including pilot and crew? Bus? They’re going to run out of players soon. This looks like it’s going to get worse before it gets better. As an afterthought, please wear a mask guys, I’m angry that every other country in the world is doing better than US

  19. Should have been played in a bubble like the NBA and NHL. Manfred stinks as a commissioner. And what the heck were the Marlins doing while in Philly?

  20. No way the NFL is able to play now. I think we all hoped this stuff could work but 4 days in and the Marlins have 14 cases already? No way a full contact sport like the NFL is happening.

  24. Need another lockdown to try and get this under control. Like someone said I’m angry every other country in the world is doing better than us.

  25. If one guy on the airplane has the virus when they board, everyone will have it when they depart.

  26. Its my understanding that they knew 3 Marlins had tested positive on Sunday morning. They still played the game. Why? They had a team meeting and voted to play, but that decision should not be given to the players or the teams, it has to be made by the league office in consultation with medical experts.

    Football should be paying close attention to this. The league office has to make hard, decisive decisions to preserve a very delicate situation. Baseball does not have strong leadership and that may cost them the season.

  27. There’s much more physical contact in football. A lost season seems more and more likely, unfortunately.

  29. The fact that the MLBPA didn’t demand the rapid response test before returning is beyond stupid. Allowing a player to be with his team and on the field while waiting for their results is why this is happening . Watching games this weekend it was clear teams didn’t follow very many safety protocols . Very few masks , guys yelling directly into the faces of teammates , sitting close together in the dugout , infielders talking closely with baserunners were among the many more that I could list . The MLBPA poor leadership and the MLB owners obsession with pinching pennies this was destined for failure from the outset .

  30. There are medical grade robots that can sterilize every inch of a surface and room. I hope the NFL avails themselves of the technology. They use an intense UV light (it is harmful to humans so the area needs to be empty). I am sure they are not cheap, but it is a multi-billion dollar industry with 175M * 32 worth of personnel that could be protected by 32 of these robots. Seems like a cheap investment. I work on medical robots for living(but not these) which is how I know about them.

  31. Wow, that didn’t take long. And it’s much easier to distance in baseball than in football. Ugh.

  32. The MLB had only a small chance of making it this year, since that sport has limited direct physical contact. Football? Sad to say they most likely won’t even make it out of training camp, and tragically, there will probably even be at least one fatality.

    Time to stop treating CoVid like an inconvenience, and start treating it like the health emergency it is.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.