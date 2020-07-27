Danny Vitale opting out of 2020 season

Getty Images

Patriots fullback Danny Vitale has become the fifth known player to decide to sit out the NFL season.

Jarrett Bell of USA Today reports that Vitale’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, confirmed the fifth-year veteran has decided to take the leave of absence option.

Vitale and his wife, Caley, are parents to a newborn.

Players who voluntarily opt out receive a $150,000 stipend as a salary advance on their contract, which tolls to 2021. Vitale signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Patriots.

He spent the past two seasons with the Packers and started 15 games in 2019.

Vitale faced competition for the job with Jakob Johnson and undrafted rookie Jake Burt.

The opt out is irrevocable after Aug. 3.