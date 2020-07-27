DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner Exempt list

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar still face armed robbery charges stemming from a May incident in Florida and that’s led the NFL to take action that will keep them from practicing or playing for the time being.

According to multiple reports, both players have been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list. They will be paid while on the list, but they won’t be able to play or practice until they’ve been removed from the list.

Baker has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Attorneys for both men have expressed confidence that the charges will be dismissed and it appears that will have to be the case in order for them to continue their playing careers.