DeAndre Baker will appeal NFL’s decision to place him on exempt list

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Deandre Baker will appeal the NFL’s decision to place him on the Commissioner Exempt list, an attorney for Baker, Patrick Patel, told Paul Schwartz of The Post.

The NFLPA would file any appeal from the Baker camp.

While on the exempt list, Baker may not practice or play. He is paid, and upon request and with the club’s permission, he may be present at the team facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation and other permitted non-football activities.

Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.