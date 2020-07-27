Derrius Guice says he’s cleared for 2020 season

Getty Images

Washington running back Derrius Guice is hoping that the third time is a charm.

He didn’t play at all as a rookie after tearing his ACL in his first preseason game and only saw action in five games during his second season. Guice tore the meniscus in his right knee in the season opener and missed nine games before his brief return was ended by an MCL injury.

Guice has worked his way back into shape again this offseason and he said on Twitter Monday that he’s been “cleared for 2020.”

As long as Guice is healthy, he’ll push for playing time in a backfield that also features Adrian Peterson, Payton Barber, J.D. McKissic and third-round pick Antonio Gibson. He ran 42 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns when he was in action last season.