Dolphins put three players on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Three members of the Dolphins have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list put into place this season for players who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or who is quarantined due to close contact with an infected person.

The team announced that long snapper Blake Ferguson, defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley are on the list. The amount of time before they’d be allowed to return is dependent on whether or not they’ve tested positive and are symptomatic, although no announcement will be made about what category players fall into.

Ferguson and Jones were both undrafted free agent signings this offseason. Tankersley was a 2017 third-round pick and he missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in 2018.

The Dolphins also announced that they have claimed cornerback Javaris Davis off of waivers from the Chiefs. Tight end Michael Roberts was waived with a non-football injury designation.