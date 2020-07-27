Doug Pederson expects “relatively easy” transition for Jason Peters

Getty Images

Jason Peters returned to the Eagles earlier this month, but he won’t be back at his familiar left tackle spot once the team gets to work on the field.

Peters is back to play right guard while 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard takes over at his former position. The Eagles had a need at the guard spot after Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles while working out and head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that he doesn’t think it will be hard for an older player to learn some new tricks.

“We felt . . . that the transition would be relatively easy for him being a veteran guy moving into that guard spot,” Pederson said, via Dave Spadaro of the Eagles website.

Peters made one big switch early in his career when he went from tight end to tackle. If this one goes as well as that one, the Eagles should be in good shape on the offensive line.