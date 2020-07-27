Drew Brees makes $5 million donation for local healthcare

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is making a $5 million donation to help his community stay healthier.

Brees just posted on social media that he was donating that sum in partnership with Ochsner Health “to build numerous healthcare centers throughout Louisiana in the communities that need it most.

“We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education, and economic equity to all of our communities,” he wrote. “We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year.”

It’s the latest in a series of steps Brees has taken this offseason, since making multiple apologies for his “disrespecting the flag” remarks earlier this offseason. That included sponsoring a Black College Football Hall of Fame event.