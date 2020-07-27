Former NFL defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield found guilty of rape

Getty Images

A jury found former NFL defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield guilty of rape Monday, NBCBayArea.com reports.

The incident occurred April 9, 2015. Stubblefield eventually was charged with sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman he invited to his Morgan Hill, California, home to interview as a prospective babysitter.

The case was tied up for years in legal arguments centering on Jane Doe’s mental capacity.

The verdict declaring Stubblefield guilty of rape by force, menace or fear and guilty of using a firearm in commission of the crime was read in the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

His attorneys had called the charges “absolutely ridiculous” and said the accusations were motivated by money.

Stubblefield, 49, spent seven seasons with the 49ers, three with Washington and one with the Raiders. He made three Pro Bowls and once was All-Pro.