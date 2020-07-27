Four Jaguars rookies land on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Four rookies on the Jaguars have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced that cornerback Luq Barcoo, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, cornerback Josiah Scott and offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms have all landed on the list. The players may have tested positive or they may be quarantined due to close contact with an infected person, but no notification of their status will be made by the team or league.

Hamilton was a third-round pick out of Ohio State this April and Scott was selected in the fourth round after playing at Michigan State. Neither Barcoo nor Wallace-Simms were drafted.

In addition to that announcement, the Jaguars also shared that undrafted rookie fullback Connor Slomka has been placed on the non-football injury list. Slomka can be activated at any time, but may not practice until he is off the NFI list.