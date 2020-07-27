Four Vikings go on COVID-19 list, including Justin Jefferson

Getty Images

The Vikings announced earlier in the day that head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19.

They have followed that by placing four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

First-round choice Justin Jefferson is among those on the list, the biggest name to show up on the NFL’s special list thus far. The Vikings also placed rookies Blake Brandel, Brian Cole II and Tyler Higby on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who is quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required immediately to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clubs are not allowed to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

The Vikings do not believe the cases are tied to Sugarman’s positive test, Andrew Krammer of the Star-Tribune reports.