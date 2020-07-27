Geoff Swaim taking a physical with Texans on Tuesday

Getty Images

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim is set to take a physical with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Swaim was released by the Jaguars back in March after his only season with the team. He appeared in just six games for the team last season before being placed on injured reserve with a concussion and ankle injuries. He caught 13 passes for 65 yards prior to the injuries.

Swaim attending the University of Texas before being selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. He played his first four seasons in Dallas, catching 35 passes for 336 yards with one touchdowns in 37 total games played.

The physical would likely precede a possible signing with the team. Swaim would join Darren Fells, Jordan Thomas, Kahale Warring, Jordan Akins and Dylan Stapleton at the position for Houston should he end up signing with the Texans.