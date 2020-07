Getty Images

And then there were two.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants have agreed to terms with first-rounder Andrew Thomas on his rookie deal.

That leaves just Bengals top overall pick Joe Burrow, and Titans 29th pick Isaiah Wilson as first-rounders without a contract as teams prepare to report to camp.

Thomas, the tackle from Georgia who went fourth overall, got a fully guaranteed $32.345 million deal, with a $21.1 million signing bonus.