Joe Burrow training with teammates while waiting for a deal

Getty Images

Joe Burrow hasn’t signed his rookie contract yet, but he’s in Cincinnati working out.

Trainer Patrick Coyne, a former quarterback at the University of Cincinnati who owns Black Sheep Performance, posted a photo and a video on Instagram. It shows Burrow, Drew Sample, Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader and Vonn Bell.

While A.J. Green said recently he had not worked with Burrow yet, Burrow has worked with other teammates. Burrow and John Ross have trained together multiple times since the draft, Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burrow (first overall), Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (fourth overall) and Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson (29th overall) are the only first-round draft choices who remain unsigned.