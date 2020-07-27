Joe Douglas: I never promised an offer to Jamal Adams

Getty Images

Shortly before the Jets traded Jamal Adams to the Seahawks, the safety blasted General Manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase.

Adams had been pushing for a new contract since the start of the offseason and said that the team never came through with an offer they told him would be coming his way. Douglas said in February that there had been “preliminary” talks about a new deal and expressed interest in keeping Adams on the team, but he told reporters on Monday that he never made the kind of promise that Adams suggested he did.

“I want to make it clear that I never promised an offer to Jamal, nor was I ever dishonest or ambiguous with their camp,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Douglas also said he believes Gase is the right coach to lead the Jets, which is the opposite view from the one Adams shared before being dealt. He added that Adams’ barbs didn’t lead to the final decision to trade him for a package that includes two first-round picks.

Those two picks will have a lot to do with how Douglas fares during his time with the Jets and he’ll have to do better than his predecessors. Adams followed Darron Lee, Leonard Williams, Calvin Pryor, Dee Milliner, Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Coples in a run of first-round picks from 2012-2017 who moved on from the Jets without signing a second contract with the team.