Joe Douglas: I never promised an offer to Jamal Adams

Posted by Josh Alper on July 27, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT
Shortly before the Jets traded Jamal Adams to the Seahawks, the safety blasted General Manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase.

Adams had been pushing for a new contract since the start of the offseason and said that the team never came through with an offer they told him would be coming his way. Douglas said in February that there had been “preliminary” talks about a new deal and expressed interest in keeping Adams on the team, but he told reporters on Monday that he never made the kind of promise that Adams suggested he did.

“I want to make it clear that I never promised an offer to Jamal, nor was I ever dishonest or ambiguous with their camp,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Douglas also said he believes Gase is the right coach to lead the Jets, which is the opposite view from the one Adams shared before being dealt. He added that Adams’ barbs didn’t lead to the final decision to trade him for a package that includes two first-round picks.

Those two picks will have a lot to do with how Douglas fares during his time with the Jets and he’ll have to do better than his predecessors. Adams followed Darron Lee, Leonard Williams, Calvin Pryor, Dee Milliner, Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Coples in a run of first-round picks from 2012-2017 who moved on from the Jets without signing a second contract with the team.

15 responses to “Joe Douglas: I never promised an offer to Jamal Adams

  3. An enormous blunder by Seattle and a monumental win by the Jets. They get to start over from what was yet another horrible reach in the top 10 of a draft.

  4. Place your Bet

    Gase/Douglas fired first or Adams gets a contact extenstion.

    Im thinking fired first.

  5. No matter what you think of the Jets (yes, they are a hot mess) it’s hard to disagree with getting rid of Adams. I’m sure none of the coaches or front-office people are heart-broken about it. I wouldn’t be surprised if some players are happy to be rid of him too.

    On the other hand, anything Adams says makes me feel sorry for his target. He’s behaving like a petulant child. Good luck Seattle. Maybe you should sign AB too. Oh, and Greg Hardy is available too.

  8. touchback6 says:
    July 27, 2020 at 4:43 pm
    An enormous blunder by Seattle and a monumental win by the Jets. They get to start over from what was yet another horrible reach in the top 10 of a draft.
    ——

    I wouldn’t call Adams a reach. His position may is considered devalued in 2020 NFL but with all his drama he still was a great player. Was a great investment aswell getting the package we did for him.

    I think tides are turning for my Jets with Joe Douglas behind the wheel. He gets it and knows what’s he’s doing. Not overpaying for Free agents and getting fantastic value in those signings aswell as getting great value in last years draft hitting a HR. Hopefully Mekhi Becton can turn out to what he’s projected and solidify that LT for like 10+ years. If Quinnen doesn’t explode this year don’t be shocked if he’s next to go. (Again not a Joe D pick)

    Now this a big year for Sam Darnold either prove your worth or he’ll be a goner too since Joe didn’t even draft Sam. We now have the draft capital to basically control the draft and get the QB he wants. Plus Sam will still have 2-3 years of control after this year so he could be moved for a little something if that’s what he decides to do

    I trust Joe D and love every moves he’s made so far.

    Let’s go Jets!!!

  10. Adams is a great, young player but they really got a lot in return for him. That would have been a hard offer to turn down even for a contending team. The Jets are not a contending team, it would make no sense to pay him what he wanted when there is someone out there willing to give you 2 first rd picks for him.

  11. It’s amazing that the Jets were able to get so much for a disgruntled player who had already burned his bridges with the coach and team.

  12. Jets are lucky to have Joe Douglas. Usually takes a few seasons to see results from new leadership and I like some of the moves he’s making.

  14. Look at that list of players who couldn’t wait to get away from the Jets.
    You could make a pretty good case that not even the Browns screwed up that bad.

  15. Time for Douglas to stop talking about Adams. The trade is done and Adams is no longer a Jet. Be grateful that a smart franchise like Seattle gave up too much for a player and the Jets won the deal. Take the high road and say:”Jamal is a good player, but is no longer on the Jets, so I can’t talk about him”

