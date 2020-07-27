Keenan Allen complains about Top 100 ranking, Mike Evans fires back

Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was not pleased when NFL Network’s countdown of the Top 100 players revealed him at No. 77.

Allen wrote on Twitter that he believes he should be ranked higher, and he named three players — Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs and Mike Evans and Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers, whom Allen believes are too high if they’re in the Top 70.

“Ok I’m tired of biten my tongue, @cheetah, @MikeEvans13_, @chrisgoodwin (and the list goes on) ARE NOT a better reciever than me! Faster than me every day of the week but separation. CHILD PLEASE!” Allen wrote, while tagging Hill, Evans and Goodwin and misspelling Goodwin’s name and Twitter handle.

That drew this response from Evans: “You tagged the wrong Chris Godwin lol and don’t be mad at us we ain’t make the rankings or care about em. I like the confidence but be realistic you not on my level bro.”

Players like Evans often profess not to care about these rankings, but Allen showed that some players care very much, and feel disrespected when the rankings don’t put them where they think they belong.