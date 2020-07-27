Mike Tyson’s return sparks an interesting NFL-related question

Getty Images

Mike Tyson will be returning to the ring, for one last time. That sparked an interesting (at least to us) question in a recent edition of PFT Live: Which retired NFL player would we like to see back on the field one more time?

Charean Williams and I drafted four players each, focusing on guys who would return right now. We then had a bonus round with one player from any past era, living or dead, whom we’d like to see in his prime on the field right now.

Watch the video, and then chime in on both topics: Retired players you’d like to see return now in their current age, shape, etc., and all-time former players you’d like to see in their prime against modern players.