NFLPA has approved 20 teams’ COVID-19 plans, still reviewing 12

The NFL and NFL Players’ Association have agreed that all 32 teams must allow the union to review Infectious Disease Emergency Response plans that show how they’ll protect players and prevent an outbreak from hitting their locker rooms. So far, 20 teams’ plans have been approved.

The NFLPA announced this afternoon that the union has approved the plans submitted by the Ravens, Panthers, Bears, Bengals, Broncos, Lions, Packers, Texans, Jaguars, Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Giants, Jets, Raiders, Eagles, Steelers, Buccaneers and Titans.

The 12 other teams have submitted their plans but are still being reviewed: Cardinals, Falcons, Chargers, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Browns, Cowboys, Colts, 49ers, Seahawks and Washington Football Team.

There have been no indications of any serious problems the union has with any teams’ plans, but if a problem were to arise, it could potentially be a stumbling block between the league and the union toward opening that team’s training camp.