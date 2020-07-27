Panthers sign Adarius Taylor, waive Austrain Robinson

Getty Images

The Panthers announced they signed veteran linebacker ﻿Adarius Taylor﻿ on Monday. They waived undrafted rookie defensive lineman Austrian Robinson in a corresponding move.

This marks Taylor’s second stint with the Panthers. He originally signed with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2014.

Taylor spent his rookie season in Carolina, playing 10 games with a pair of starts.

Back then, Taylor was known as Adarius Glanton. Taylor changed his last name in 2018 to honor his late father, who died when Taylor was 9.

After the Panthers released Taylor during final cuts in 2015, he joined the team’s practice squad until the Buccaneers signed him away in November. He played in Tampa Bay until 2018, making 14 starts.

Taylor spent last season with the Browns, playing in 15 games.

The Panthers signed Robinson on April 29 as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss. He recorded 81 tackles, five sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception in his collegiate career.