Pete Carroll calls Jamal Adams trade “an extraordinary opportunity”

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is pumped about having Jamal Adams on his defense.

Carroll told Peter King in this week’s Football Morning in America that players like Adams, the safety acquired in a trade with the Jets on Saturday, don’t come along very often.

“An extraordinary opportunity for us,” Carroll said.

The price for that opportunity was steep: The Seahawks gave up their next two first-round picks in the deal. But Carroll noted that the Seahawks are a perennial playoff contender, and if they remain that way the picks will be toward the end of the first round.

“We haven’t drafted above 25 for what—10 years?” Carroll said. “So we haven’t had a shot at a top-10 pick in a while, and we haven’t had a shot at a top safety in the draft since Earl [Thomas]. This was an extraordinary opportunity for us. Jamal’s a legitimate impact player, in the style we love.”

The Seahawks paid an extraordinary price and will surely end up giving Adams an extraordinarily big contract as well. Carroll thinks the price is worth it for Adams’ extraordinary play.