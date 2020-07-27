Pete Carroll: John Schneider has the chutzpah to go for it

Getty Images

In a conversation with Peter King for this week’s Football Morning in America, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the team took advantage of an “extraordinary opportunity” to make a trade with the Jets for safety Jamal Adams.

The opportunity to trade two first-round picks, a third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald for Adams without a contract extension in place for the safety isn’t one that every team would take. Carroll acknowledged as much on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday by saying “it’s hard for teams to make a big move” like the one General Manager John Schneider pulled off.

Schneider’s made similar moves before, however. General Manager John Schneider traded for Jadeveon Clowney last year despite the lack of future years on his contract and Carroll praised his “guts” on Monday.

“John did an incredible job, and I think this is another statement for John Schneider, man,” Carroll said. “He has done such a remarkable job for so many years. He’s got the chutzpah to go for it, and he did it again. And I’m just — we’re all fired up about it and looking forward to Jamal coming to our club.”

The Seahawks have consistently been one of the top teams in the NFC under Carroll and Schneider while rarely using high draft picks to bolster their roster. They’re now banking on Adams helping to continue that trend.