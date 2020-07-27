Phillies-Yankees game tonight postponed

Getty Images

The Miami Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak has now cost baseball at least one more game tonight.

According to Ken Rosenthal of TheAthletic.com, tonight’s Phillies-Yankees game has been postponed.

The Phillies just completed a series against the Marlins, during which the Marlins’ positive-case count went from four to 14.

That led the Marlins to cancel tonight’s home opener against the Orioles, the first game lost to the pandemic.

This is an obvious concern for the NFL as they prepare to report to training camp. While baseball players still have to occupy locker rooms and dugouts, there’s a much greater opportunity for distancing in that sport than there is in football, where close contact is the norm.