Phillies-Yankees game tonight postponed

The Miami Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak has now cost baseball at least one more game tonight.

According to Ken Rosenthal of TheAthletic.com, tonight’s Phillies-Yankees game has been postponed.

The Phillies just completed a series against the Marlins, during which the Marlins’ positive-case count went from four to 14.

That led the Marlins to cancel tonight’s home opener against the Orioles, the first game lost to the pandemic.

This is an obvious concern for the NFL as they prepare to report to training camp. While baseball players still have to occupy locker rooms and dugouts, there’s a much greater opportunity for distancing in that sport than there is in football, where close contact is the norm.

7 responses to “Phillies-Yankees game tonight postponed

  1. If only the governor of Florida hadn’t treated the novel Coronavirus like a hoax.

    MLB and NBA are cautionary tales for football.

  2. The dominoes are beginning to fall folks, it was just a matter of time. Nobody is happy about this, but, as responsible adults, lets face facts and make the difficult decisions for the good of all. Entertainment is entertainment, but people’s lives are on the line here. Priorities in their proper perspective.

  6. IF we shut down almost everything and people distanced and wore masks, we would have the number of cases down to a small trickle and we’d be able to open the country. 4-6 weeks would do it. Instead, we’ve all been dealing with half-measures for almost 6 months.

    But as long as some states and some people (selfish) refuse to take the proper steps, this virus will just continue to kill thousands of Americans.

  7. I hate to be just another one ranting about the political climate, but if there was not this absurd insistence on following the party line on how to address covid or acknowledge at times that it was even a real “thing” – we could have worked together to mostly stamp this out weeks/months ago.. No chance now. We’re stuck. Like football games? Me too.. See ya in 2021

