Raheem Mostert gets new deal from 49ers

Raheem Mostert is going to be in camp with the 49ers after all.

According to a tweet from his agent Brett Tessler, the 49ers running back “just finalized a new deal” with the team, after previously requesting a trade.

(And yes, it was the real Brett Tessler.)

“Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there,” Tessler wrote. “Thanks to the organization for taking care of him.”

Mostert recently had a “clear the air” meeting with the front office, and apparently the fence was sufficiently mended, after he went from being a special teamer to their lead back last season.