Getty Images

The Rams didn’t have a first-rounder, but they have started signing their top picks.

According ton Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Rams have agreed to terms with four picks.

That group includes second-rounders Cam Akers and Van Jeffeson and third-rounders Terrell Lewis and Terrell Burgess.

The Rams were without their first-rounder from the Jalen Ramsey deal last year.

They have five more unsigned picks, as they prepare to report to camp this week.