Ravens’ De’Anthony Thomas opts out of season

Ravens receiver/return man De'Anthony Thomas has decided not to play this season.

Thomas has opted out of the season, as every player can choose to do amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After spending the first five years of his career with the Chiefs, Thomas signed with the Ravens in November of last year and then re-signed a one-year contract with them in March.

Although he didn’t play much on offense, Thomas was slated to be the Ravens’ primary kickoff and punt returner this season, and that’s a position the Ravens will now need to look elsewhere to replace.

Thomas is the second NFL player to opt out this season. The first was Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a medical doctor who has decided to continue working on the front lines of the pandemic response this season.