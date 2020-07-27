Ravens waive four, place Jacob Breeland on NFI list

Getty Images

The biggest news out for the Ravens on Monday was that kick returner De'Anthony Thomas has opted not to play this season due to concerns over COVID-19, but the team made a few other roster moves as well.

They announced that they have waived four players and placed undrafted rookie tight end Jacob Breeland on the non-football injury list. Breeland injured his knee while playing for Oregon last year and will not be able to practice until he is activated from the list.

Breeland caught 26 passes for 405 yards and six touchdowns before his injury.

Three of the players waived were also undrafted rookie additions. Offensive linemen Evan Adams and Daishawn Dixon joined kicker Nick Vogel in the discard pile. The Ravens also waived guard R.J. Prince.