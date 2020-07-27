Report: Chance Warmack to opt out of 2020

Getty Images

Seahawks offensive lineman Chance Warmack didn’t play last season and has chosen not to play this year either.

Warmack will opt out of the 2020 season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Every NFL player has the option to sit out the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old Warmack was selected by the Titans with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft but never lived up to expectations in Tennessee. He played four years with the Titans and two with the Eagles before sitting out the 2019 season. He signed with the Seahawks in March.

Warmack joins Ravens return man De'Anthony Thomas and Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as players opting out of 2020.