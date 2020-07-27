Report: DeMarcus Lawrence expected to show up for COVID-19 testing

Getty Images

DeMarcus Lawrence recently expressed concern about playing this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

His wife, Sasha, is expecting the couple’s second child in October.

The Cowboys defensive end, though, apparently has decided to show up for now. Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Lawrence is expected at the team facility Tuesday when the Cowboys begin their first round of COVID-19 testing.

Players have until Aug. 3 to opt out of the season, and three players already have made the decision to skip the 2020 season. The opt out is irrevocable after the deadline.

Lawrence, 28, has 39 sacks, 83 quarterback hits and 11 forced fumbles in six seasons.