Report: Marcus Cannon considering opt out for Patriots

Getty Images

New England Patriots tackle Marcus Cannon is considering opting out from the 2020 season, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

Cannon is “looking at (the opt-out option) critically, and discussing it with his family,” the report states via a person informed of the thinking.

Cannon had a previous bout with cancer as he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma during his rookie season in 2011. With current knowledge of the COVID-19 disease suggesting that individuals with pre-existing conditions appear more susceptible to the virus, it’s not a shock that a player such as Cannon would be seriously considering his options.

Any player electing to opt out of the season will get a $150,000 stipend as a salary advance for sitting out the year with their contract tolling over to 2021. Individuals deemed high risk will get a $350,000 stipend advance.

Cannon has yet to make a final decision, per the report. He is scheduled to enter the 10th year of his career with the Patriots.