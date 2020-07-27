Report: Maurice Canady opts out of 2020 season

Getty Images

The Cowboys expect defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to report Tuesday, but they won’t have one of their veteran cornerbacks.

Maurice Canady is taking a voluntary opt out for the 2020 season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Canady becomes the fourth NFL player known to take the opt-out option, joining Seahawks offensive lineman Chance Warmack, Ravens returner De'Anthony Thomas and Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

The opt-out is irrevocable, so it won’t allow for a return to any team this season.

Canady signed with the Cowboys in March after the team lost starter Byron Jones in free agency.

Canady played 13 games with three starts last season, spending half the year with the Jets and half with the Ravens. He entered the NFL as a 2016 sixth-round pick in Baltimore.