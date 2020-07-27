Report: Packers have expressed interest in Everson Griffen

Getty Images

Defensive end Everson Griffen is one of the top veteran free agents still available with training camps set to open around the league and a team that’s seen a lot of him over the years is reportedly interested in potentially having the longtime Viking join their defense.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are among the teams that have expressed interest in Griffen’s services. He adds that there’s also interest on Griffen’s side, but there’s no sign that an agreement is imminent.

Griffen would join a Packers Defense that already has Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith coming off the edge. They also have 2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary back for his second NFL season.

The Vikings didn’t shut the door on bringing Griffen back for an 11th season with the team in May, but nothing has materialized over the last two-plus months. His 74.5 sacks rank fourth in franchise history.