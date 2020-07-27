Report: Patriots guard Najee Toran opts out of 2020 season

Getty Images

The Patriots have had a second player opt out of the 2020 season.

Offensive guard Najee Toran has joined teammate Danny Vitale in taking the leave of absence option, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, Seahawks offensive lineman Chance Warmack, Ravens returner De'Anthony Thomas and Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif also have taken the voluntary opt out. Washington defensive lineman Caleb Brantley has become the first NFL player to take the “high-risk” opt out.

High-risk opt outs receive a $350,000 stipend with no offset and an accrued/credited season. Voluntary opt outs receive a $150,000 stipend as a salary advance on their contract for 2021 and no accrued season.

The contract tolls in either option.

Toran, 24, was projected to compete for a backup role along the Patriots’ interior offensive line this summer.

He was on the Patriots’ practice squad in 2019 after spending 2018 in the 49ers’ organization.

The Patriots re-signed rookie free agent slot receiver Will Hastings, who they released Sunday, McBride reports. Hastings played with quarterback Jarrett Stidham at Auburn.