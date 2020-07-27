Roger Goodell keeps referring to a “complete” not “full” season

Getty Images

Twice since Friday, the Commissioner has referred to the NFL’s plans for 2020 not in terms of a “full season” but a “complete season.” It’s probably not a mistake.

A complete season ends with the presentation of a Lombardi Trophy. In 1982, the NFL played a complete season, albeit with only nine regular-season games. In 1987, the complete season consisted of one lost week and three games played with replacements.

Enter 2020, when the pandemic threatens to derail part of the season. If games and/or weeks are lost, but if there’s a Super Bowl when it’s all said and done, it will have been a complete season.

Obviously, the goal is to play a full season. The reality is that, at this point, no one knows whether that will happen. Hopefully, it will.