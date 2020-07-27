Saints sign all four of their draft picks

Getty Images

The Saints waited longer than most other teams to start signing their draft picks, but they got them all done in one fell swoop.

The team announced Monday that they have all four of their picks under contract. First-round offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz‘s four-year deal comes with a team option for a fifth season while the other three are just for four years.

Ruiz started 31 games at Michigan and most of them were at center. The Saints had 2019 second-rounder Erik McCoy at center last season and the expectation is that one of the two players will wind up at right guard this year.

The Saints also signed third-rounders Zack Baun and Adam Trautman. Baun had 12.5 sacks as a linebacker at Wisconsin last year and Trautman was a first-team FCS All-American after catching 70 receptions for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns for Dayton.

Quarterback Tommy Stevens rounds out the group. The Saints traded back into the seventh-round to take Stevens before he could sign with the Panthers as a free agent.