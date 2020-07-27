Seahawks agree to terms with first-rounder Jordyn Brooks

Getty Images

The Seahawks won’t have a first-round pick for a few years because of the Jamal Adams trade, but at least they have this year’s under contract.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with 27th-overall pick Jordyn Brooks.

The linebacker from Texas Tech got a $6.458 million signing bonus as part of his four-year deal.

His signing leaves just four first-rounders league-wide without contracts: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (first overall), Giants tackle Andrew Thomas (fourth), Saints guard Cesar Ruiz (24th), and Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson (29th).