Steelers put Arrion Springs on reserve/COVID-19 list

Getty Images

In what is likely to be a common headline over the next few days as players report, the Steelers have put a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced that defensive back Arrion Springs was placed on the list Monday.

Six players from five teams were placed on the list Sunday. The list doesn’t specify that a player has tested positive, as it could also be for one who has quarantined after being in contact with an infected person. Teams aren’t allowed to specify.

Springs signed with the Steelers in ‘April after a stint in the XFL.

The former undrafted rookie from Oregon went to camp with the Chiefs in 2018, and has also spent time with the Browns, Saints, Raiders, and Chargers.