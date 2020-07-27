Stephon Tuitt not kneeling for anthem, doesn’t care what anybody thinks

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2020, 11:41 PM EDT
Several NFL players and one coach have committed to kneeling during the national anthem this season. Many others likely will.

But Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt won’t be among them.

Tuitt said Monday that he will not kneel during the national anthem.

“Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that,” Tuitt wrote on Twitter. “My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and . . . worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”

Steelers players who choose to kneel for the national anthem will have the support of Mike Tomlin and the organization, the coach said last month.

“Our position is simple: We’re going to support our players and their willingness to participate in this, whether it’s statements or actions,” Tomlin said.

In six games last year, Tuitt finished with 22 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He missed the final 10 games of the season after tearing his pectoral.

17 responses to “Stephon Tuitt not kneeling for anthem, doesn’t care what anybody thinks

  1. I’m with Tomlin.

    You want to kneel, okay, I understand the reason behind the action.

    You want to stand, okay, I understand the reason behind the action.

    The message is still being heard.

  2. Good to see a man capable of independent thought.You have my respect for making your decision and sticking to it.

  7. I don’t recall anyone saying players HAD to kneel for the anthem. Freedom is free to kneel or to not kneel. Do you Stephon.

  11. Gotta love a man with convictions! Well done, Stephen Tuitt! All while the rest of the NFL kow tows to the mob.

  12. “Screw anyone who has a problem with that,” he said to all two dozen of them.

    Gotta wonder who really believes in freedom when the kneelers don’t care who stands, but the other way around…

  13. Love it! Nobody should kneel during the anthem. Msybe a moment of silence kneel or something but NEVER during the anthem.

  14. My personal opinion is that “I would NOT kneel”. I am trying to understand how kneeling for our national anthem is going to do anything but alienate people. I do not see how this action is supposed to help anyone.
    Yes, we have a racism problem in this country. Persons who do not know this are ignorant. That said, not all of us whites are racist. I know I am not. I was raised to respect a man or woman based on what’s in their heart, how they were raised.
    There are bad persons of ALL colors.
    Instead of kneeling, let’s find actions that bring about unity, let’s sit down and discuss the issues, and solutions to the problems.
    Additionally, I do not necessarily need to have CBS Sports, ESPN, or Fox NFL show me images of persons kneeling…..

  15. “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it”

    -Voltaire

  16. schmamps says:
    July 28, 2020 at 12:26 am
    “Screw anyone who has a problem with that,” he said to all two dozen of them.

    Gotta wonder who really believes in freedom when the kneelers don’t care who stands, but the other way around…

    ——————————————————————————————–

    Do you live under a box? Of course the kneelers care, that’s why he made that statement.

  17. Good for him. It’s as much his right to stand as it is those who choose to kneel. There are few things more American than expressing one’s thoughts & opinions while being willing and able to hear those that differ from your own. And then trying to understand them. And then working together to figure it out.

    The bits after “while being” are real important in this Great Experiment.

