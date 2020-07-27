Stephon Tuitt not kneeling for anthem, doesn’t care what anybody thinks

Getty Images

Several NFL players and one coach have committed to kneeling during the national anthem this season. Many others likely will.

But Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt won’t be among them.

Tuitt said Monday that he will not kneel during the national anthem.

“Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that,” Tuitt wrote on Twitter. “My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and . . . worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”

Steelers players who choose to kneel for the national anthem will have the support of Mike Tomlin and the organization, the coach said last month.

“Our position is simple: We’re going to support our players and their willingness to participate in this, whether it’s statements or actions,” Tomlin said.

In six games last year, Tuitt finished with 22 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He missed the final 10 games of the season after tearing his pectoral.