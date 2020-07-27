Steve and Brian Belichick both are position coaches on Patriots staff

Getty Images

The Patriots introduced their coaching staff for 2020 on Monday.

They hired four new assistants this offseason with quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch, assistants Tyler Hughes (offensive) and Vinnie Sunseri (defensive) and special teams assistant Joe Houston joining the staff.

Several staffers have new roles, including Steve Belichick (outside linebackers), Brian Belichick (safeties), Troy Brown (running backs/returners) and DeMarcus Covington (defensive line).

Cole Popovich, Carmen Bricillo and Brian Belichick were promoted from assistant positions.

Covington, Brown and Stephen Belichick will coach new position groups this season.

Josh McDaniels remains as offensive coordinator. The Patriots do not list a defensive coordinator.