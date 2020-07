Getty Images

The Texans claimed defensive tackle Albert Huggins off waivers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Eagles waived Huggins over the weekend.

The Texans originally signed Huggins as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent time with the Patriots and the Eagles last season.

Huggins played four games for the Eagles, seeing action on 44 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Huggins made three tackles.