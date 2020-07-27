Texans cut Nick Tiano, Anthony Kukwa

Getty Images

The Texans are dropping down to three quarterbacks on their training camp roster.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team is waiving Nick Tiano. Tiano signed with the team after going undrafted in April.

Tiano threw for 5,825 yards, 35 touchdowns and 22 interceptions at UT-Chattanooga. He also ran for 744 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His departure leaves AJ McCarron and Alex McGough as the quarterbacks behind Deshaun Watson in Houston.

Wilson reports that the Texans have also cut long snapper Anthony Kukwa. He’s had stints with the Chargers and Raiders, but has not played in any regular season games.

The two moves leave the Texans with 83 players. Teams have to get down to 80 players by Tuesday unless they plan on working in split squads during camp. If they go that route, they have until August 16 to make the cut to 80.