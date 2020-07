Getty Images

The Texans are locking up one of their offensive linemen for another year.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are finalizing a one-year contract extension for guard Senio Kelemete.

That will keep him under contract through 2021.

The 30-year-old Kelemete started the regular season opener at left guard last year, but a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve. He originally signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Texans in 2018.