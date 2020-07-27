Washington places Alex Smith, Reuben Foster on PUP

Getty Images

A report earlier Monday indicated Washington would place Alex Smith on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp. The team did just that Monday night.

Washington announced it has placed Smith and linebacker Reuben Foster on PUP.

It placed receiver Kelvin Harmon on the non-football injury list.

Smith took his physical with team doctors Monday, and he passed, according to the team. He can come off the list an any time, but he would miss at least six games if he remains on the list into the regular season.

Smith said last week he has received clearance to resume football activities after missing all of last season. He fractured his tibia and fibula in 2018.

Foster tore his ACL and LCL during his first practice in May 2019 and missed the entire season.

Harmon tore his ACL this offseason and will miss the 2020 season.