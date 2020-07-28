49ers put Deebo Samuel on NFI, waive seven players in series of moves

Getty Images

The 49ers made a series of moves on Tuesday to set up their roster for the start of training camp.

The team announced that they waived seven players, placed five on the physically unable to perform list and put two others on the non-football injury list. The last group includes wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who broke his foot while working out in June. General Manager John Lynch said Tuesday that the team believes the wideout “may well miss some games” as a result of the injury.

Defensive back D.J. Reed is also on the NFI list while defensive lineman Ronald Blair, wide receiver Shawn Poindexter, center Weston Richburg, defensive lineman Kentavius Street and defensive lineman Jullian Taylor are on the PUP list.

Linebacker Joey Alfieri, cornerback Jermaine Kelly, safety Derrick Kindred, offensive lineman Ray Smith, quarterback Broc Rutter, wide receiver Chris Finke, and defensive lineman Willie Henry were all waived from the roster.