Aaron Rodgers: I was watching the first round thinking which receiver will be there

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he was expecting Green Bay to take a wide receiver — certainly not a quarterback — in the first round of the draft.

Rodgers said that as the Packers’ pick was approaching, he was getting excited about the potential for a new target, and he was surprised it didn’t turn out that way.

“When they [traded] up, I was watching the draft and thinking about which receiver might be there at that time,” Rodgers told Kyle Brandt of TheRinger.com. “There was a run on them there in the early 20s, the kid from LSU [Justin Jefferson] who I loved watching went to Minnesota in the early 20s, I knew the kid from Clemson [Tee Higgins] was still there, I enjoyed watching him but didn’t know as much about him, and the kid from Arizona State [Brandon Aiyuk] as well. . . . So when they traded up I perked up a little bit.”

Rodgers found out the Packers’ actual pick was none of the above when his agent texted him, “quarterback.” The Packers had traded up not for a wide receiver, but for Jordan Love.

“I wasn’t elated by the pick, especially being one game away from the Super Bowl and thinking we were just a couple players away, but at the same time I understand it’s a business,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers wanted someone who could help him win another Super Bowl in Green Bay. Love is not the man to do that.