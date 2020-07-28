Adam Gase: Jamal Adams trade a win for both sides

Getty Images

Jamal Adams ripped Jets head coach Adam Gase late last week in what turned out to be the safety’s final comments as a member of the team.

Adams was traded to the Seahawks over the weekend for a package that includes a pair of first-round picks and Gase held his first conference call since the trade on Tuesday. He didn’t return fire at Adams, but said it was clear that the safety didn’t want to be with the Jets anymore so they decided it was in their best interests to look elsewhere.

“We wish him nothing but the best,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “He was an incredible talent that I feel lucky enough to be around for that year. . . . The whole situation ends up being a win-win for both sides.”

The Jets will have to make the right selections with those draft picks in order for that to be true. That’s something that General Manager Joe Douglas’ predecessors struggled to do for most of the last decade, but it will have to change for Gase to be around long enough to get the last laugh.