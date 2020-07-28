Alex Boone planning a comeback

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Alex Boone has not played since 2017. He retired after his one season in Arizona.

But Boone, 33, is planning a comeback.

“He’s been training, is finally healthy, and is back near his playing weight,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Boone, who, at 315 pounds, is 15 pounds below his playing weight, could get a shot with the number of opt outs that have happened in the NFL thus far. He has made starts at both guard spots.

Boone has appeared in 105 games with 86 starts in his eight seasons, playing games for the 49ers, Vikings and Cardinals.