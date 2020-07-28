Alshon Jeffery lands on PUP list

Getty Images

One Eagles wide receiver opted out of playing on Tuesday and another one isn’t ready to start practicing with the team.

The Eagles announced that Alshon Jeffery has been placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp. Jeffery is returning from a Lisfranc injury and head coach Doug Pederson declined to project when he might be ready while on a Monday conference call.

“He’s doing extremely well,” Jeffery said. “Again, he’s in a really good spot. He’s going to continue to work and get himself ready. Obviously, I won’t — you know me, I don’t put timetables on players, but when he’s ready, he’s ready, and he’ll be back out there on the field with us. So I’m excited with where he’s at. Even though, yeah, we missed the spring and had this pandemic, he was still working and rehabbing and doing everything that he could to get himself ready for the season.”

Marquise Goodwin was the wideout who opted out and the dual developments will leave the Eagles leaning on DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, Greg Ward and Quez Watkins for the time being.