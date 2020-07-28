Anthony McKinney opts out, but undrafted rookies don’t cash in

Getty Images

Another undrafted rookie has chosen to opt out this season, but they apparently aren’t able to receive the same stipend as veterans.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Titans offensive lineman Anthony McKinney has opted out of the 2020 season.

The undrafted rookie from TCU won’t have the same financial protection as other players, however.

Pelissero reports that undrafted rookies aren’t eligible for the same $150,000 salary advance as veteran players. That’s a reasonable policy, considering the smaller chances of those players making rosters in a year without preseason games.

Players considered at high risk because of medical concerns can get a $350,000 advance.